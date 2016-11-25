NYPD cop proposes at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Dossi is an Iraq War veteran who was shot during a Bronx robbery investigation in 2015.

Romance was in the air at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday for NYPD Officer Andrew Dossi and his new fiancée.

Dossi, an Iraq War veteran who was shot during a robbery investigation in 2015, got down on one knee in the middle of the street to ask his girlfriend to marry him. The NYPD snapped a photo and tweeted out its congratulations.

“She said yes!!!” @NYPDnews tweeted. “Officer Dossi proposed to his girlfriend alongside the NYPD Band at today’s @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. Congrats!”

Dossi, then 30, was shot in the left arm and back by a robbery suspect in the Bronx in January 2015, police said. Dossi was off-duty at the time. A second officer, Aliro Pellerano, was also shot, police said. Both officers were listed in stable condition and recovered after the incident.