NYPD detective James Nash arrested for drunk driving

Nash has been a police officer for more than 20 years.

Almost two-thirds of New Yorkers arrested for a firearm-related murder are 25 or younger. Photo Credit: Elyse Pasquale

An off-duty New York City homicide detective was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and refusing to take a breathalizer test after colliding with another vehicle in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Det. James Nash, 53, allegedly rammed his 2000 Cadillac Escalade into another vehicle on the corner of Quentin Road and West 5th Street at about 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday in Sheepshead Bay, according to court records.

He was stopped more than an hour later — on the corner of West 4th Street and Avenue P — allegedly slurring his speech. He allegedly had watery eyes and smelled of booze, according to the criminal complaint.

Nash has been a police officer for more than 20 years and is currently assigned to the Brooklyn South Homicide, police said.

There have been several incidents with police officers drinking lately. Last month Detective Jay Poggi, 58, was arrested for allegedly getting drunk with his partner during their shift and then accidently shooting him in the wrist. He then allegedly drove him to the hospital.

A few days later another off-duty NYPD officer, Brendan Cronin, 27, was charged with getting drunk and allegedly shooting a man six times in Westchester.

A woman who answered the phone at Nash’s home declined to comment. He was released without bail and his next court appearance is June 27.