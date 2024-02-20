Quantcast
Manhattan

SEE IT: NYPD release surveillance footage of Gucci store robbery in the Meatpacking District

Police have released surveillance footage from the brazen daylight robbery of the Gucci store in the Meatpacking District on Monday, showing just how the caper was pulled off.
NYPD

Police have released surveillance footage from Monday’s brazen daylight robbery of the Gucci store in the Meatpacking District, showing just how the caper was pulled off.

According to police sources, a woman could be seen walking through the store minutes before two masked men dressed in black rushed inside of 400 West 14th St. at around 12:05 p.m. on Feb. 19 and brandished a firearm. The bandits apparently told employees to get on the ground while the chaotic video shows one scrambling to snatch luggage while the other stuffed items into a large sack.

In one shocking moment, one of the robbers could be seen stumbling to the ground as he tried to make his getaway.

Meanwhile, on the outside a third masked person who eyewitnesses say was a female could be seen holding the door open for her accomplices.

“She was holding the door open and telling the others to hurry up,” Erica, a local woman recalled. “She had a white mask covering her nose and mouth.”

Erica described the mask as being like a scarf.

“Hurry, they are going to call the cops!” the robber apparently yelled while holding the door open for her cohorts.

“I turned around and a guy came charging at the door with three Gucci duffle bags,” Erica said.

Authorities say the Gucci gang pushed by pedestrians and piled into a black Honda CRV and sped away westbound on 14th Street. The vehicle was last seen traveling into New Jersey via the Lincoln Tunnel.

Cops estimate the crooks made off with a whopping $51,000 worth of goods.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and to help bring them to justice.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

