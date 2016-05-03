NYPD officer dragged several feet by Cadillac driver in the Bronx, cops say

So far, police said no arrests have been made.

An NYPD officer was dragged several feet by a car outside of the 40th Precinct station house in the Bronx on Tuesday, May 3, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

An NYPD officer is recovering after she was dragged several feet by a car in the Bronx early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the officer was outside of the 40th Precinct station house on Alexander Avenue when she noticed a man urinating on the street, who then got into a Cadillac.

Police said that when the officer approached the car and leaned into the window, the driver took off, dragging the officer with him. The officer was dragged between 3 and 5 feet, according to the NYPD. She was taken to North Central Bronx Hospital for treatment of injuries to her arm and released, police said.

Fellow officers followed the driver after the incident but lost sight of him, according to police. The Cadillac was then found empty at 125th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, the NYPD said.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police said the suspect is in his 40s or 50s.