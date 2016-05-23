NYPD officer Eugene Donnelly, accused in 2014 assault, facing DWI charge, source says

Eugene Donnelly was arrested for drunken driving, a law enforcement official said.

A decorated NYPD officer who was charged with assaulting a woman in 2014 was arrested for alleged drunken driving in Harlem on Sunday, May 22, 2016, a law enforcement source said. Photo Credit: Pixar

The NYPD officer who was charged with breaking into a woman’s Bronx apartment and beating her in 2014 was arrested on Sunday for drunken driving in Harlem, hitting three other cars, a law enforcement official said.

Eugene Donnelly, 29, was cuffed after he allegedly flipped his own car over just before 1:50 a.m. on Riverside Drive near 136th Street.

Donnelly suffered minor injuries in the crash, the official said.

Donnelly had been placed on modified duty and then suspended after he was accused of breaking the chain on a woman’s Woodlawn Heights apartment in the early morning hours of June 11, 2014. He had fallen asleep in a friend’s apartment in the same building after celebrating an NYPD medal — the Police Combat Cross, the NYPD’s second highest award — he received just hours before, his attorney has said.

Donnelly allegedly dragged her by her armpits to her bedroom and continued to hit her so hard that her head hit the floor after each punch, according to the criminal complaint.

“I’m a good guy,” he allegedly told her. “But sometimes I’m a bad guy.”

An attorney for Donnelly could not be reached for comment on Sunday.