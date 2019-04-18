A police officer was shot and a suspect was killed during a confrontation in Washington Heights on Thursday, police said.

The officer was shot in or under the arm just before 4:30 p.m. near the corner of West 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue. The NYPD urged people to steer clear of the area and warned motorists of heavy traffic because of the large police presence.

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital in Morningside Heights and was expected to survive.

ADVISORY: Due to an ongoing police investigation, please avoid the area of West 187 Street and Wadsworth Avenue in Manhattan. Expect heavy traffic and a large police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/LlrJLAAP5i — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 18, 2019

One suspect was shot and killed. A second suspect was taken into custody, police said, but their condition was not clear.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and which suspect shot the officer were not immediately clear.

Check back for more on this breaking story.