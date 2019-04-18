LATEST PAPER
61° Good Evening
SEARCH
61° Good Evening
News

NYPD officer shot during confrontation in Washington Heights, police say

One suspect was shot and killed and another is in custody, police said.

An NYPD officer was shot during a confrontation

An NYPD officer was shot during a confrontation with a suspect in Washington Heights on Thursday afternoon. Photo Credit: Citizen App / Instagram

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

A police officer was shot and a suspect was killed during a confrontation in Washington Heights on Thursday, police said.

The officer was shot in or under the arm just before 4:30 p.m. near the corner of West 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue. The NYPD urged people to steer clear of the area and warned motorists of heavy traffic because of the large police presence.

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital in Morningside Heights and was expected to survive.

One suspect was shot and killed. A second suspect was taken into custody, police said, but their condition was not clear.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and which suspect shot the officer were not immediately clear.

Check back for more on this breaking story.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Sunrise in Redwood National Park These 9 photos will help you relax on Stress Awareness Day
Firefighters douse flames shooting from the roof of Massive fire ravages Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke joined the growing A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
Elizabeth Diller, the architect behind The Shed, a The design behind The Shed
The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., center, is Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, in photos
The Bay Ridge Model Railroad Club has been Railroad club faces relocation after 70 years