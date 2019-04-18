News NYPD officer shot during confrontation in Washington Heights, police say One suspect was shot and killed and another is in custody, police said. An NYPD officer was shot during a confrontation with a suspect in Washington Heights on Thursday afternoon. Photo Credit: Citizen App / Instagram By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 18, 2019 5:25 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A police officer was shot and a suspect was killed during a confrontation in Washington Heights on Thursday, police said. The officer was shot in or under the arm just before 4:30 p.m. near the corner of West 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue. The NYPD urged people to steer clear of the area and warned motorists of heavy traffic because of the large police presence. The officer was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital in Morningside Heights and was expected to survive. ADVISORY: Due to an ongoing police investigation, please avoid the area of West 187 Street and Wadsworth Avenue in Manhattan. Expect heavy traffic and a large police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/LlrJLAAP5i— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 18, 2019 One suspect was shot and killed. A second suspect was taken into custody, police said, but their condition was not clear. The circumstances surrounding the shooting and which suspect shot the officer were not immediately clear. Check back for more on this breaking story. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.