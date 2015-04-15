NYPD officers deliver healthy baby in Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment

A pair of NYPD officers helped to deliver a healthy baby boy when they were called to the pregnant mother’s …

A pair of NYPD officers helped to deliver a healthy baby boy when they were called to the pregnant mother’s Brooklyn apartment, police said Wednesday.

The officers, on their second call of the night, arrived at the Monroe Street apartment in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday and were immediately brought into the bedroom where the 27-year-old was already in labor. A 911 operator, who had been talking to the father, was put on speaker phone and talked everyone through the process.

And about 15 minutes after they arrived, the officers — with the department since 2011 — wrapped baby Izaine in a towel until EMS workers arrived.

The entire family was taken to Woodhull Hospital where they are all recovering.