NYPD school safety agent charged with hitting son with pot after catching him smoking marijuana

An NYPD school safety agent was charged with hitting his son with a cooking pot late Tuesday night when he found the 27-year-old smoking marijuana.

Juan Lopez, 62, apparently found the man smoking inside his Washington Heights home at about 9:30 p.m., a law enforcement official said. They got into an argument and eventually Lopez went and grabbed the pot, the official said.

He then allegedly hit his son, who was not identified, causing a laceration to the boy’s left ear.

Lopez was arrested about an hour later and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was awaiting arraignment Wednesday and could not be reached for comment.