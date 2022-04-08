Top police officials met with Steel Horses Motorcycle Club on April 7 to discuss road safety as the warmer months arrive.

Thirteen different heads of the motorcycle club met with the NYPD Transportation Bureau Chief Kim Royster and fellow officers on Thursday evening to talk on a variety of topics in preparation for the summer and the potential accidents that occur during that time.

According to police officials, last year the city saw 51 motorcycle rider fatalities while just four months into 2022 the number of deaths has already hit 50. Additionally, there were approximately 367 injuries involving illegal bikes and ATVS. As a preemptive effort before the summer begins, the NYPD is working with Steel Horses Motorcycle Club to steer youth in a safer direction—off the dirt bikes and onto a real motorcycle.

The collaboration is geared toward instructing teens and young adults about how to properly ride a motorcycle and in turn deter them from operating illegal bikes, such as dirt bikes and ATVs, which are not meant to be driven on city streets since they do not have side view mirrors and are unlicensed. According to Chief Royster, those who are caught riding or storing these illegal vehicles can receive a $1,000 fine and the bikes are seized.

For the past two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic there were significantly less drivers, and during that time the number of illegal bikes and ATVs being driven across New York City vastly increased. Many of those who drive these dangerous vehicles have been known to ignore traffic signals, block traffic, drive down the sidewalk, and even race down the city streets while being unlicensed, unregistered, and not wearing protective gear.

“We want to start building the relationship between ridership and NYPD Community Affairs,” Chief Royster said.

Royster and fellow officers discussed the impact the motorcycle club will have on youth by serving as role models and instructing them on the official way to learn defensive driving while also assisting them in obtaining legal licenses.