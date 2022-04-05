Police officials vow to catch Bronx shooting suspects who killed innocent bystander

A 61-year-old woman was killed when she was caught in the crossfire of a Bronx shooting Monday night — another wanton act of gun violence that infuriated Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

“I want to be clear: We will spare no resource to bring the individuals responsible for tonight’s violence to justice,” Sewell said during a late-night press conference on April 4.

The shooting happened hours after Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams visited the family of Kade Lewin, a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed last week in Brooklyn, and made an appeal for help in solving that case while decrying the continued surge in shootings around the Five Boroughs.

Monday night’s shooting in the Bronx happened at about 7:07 p.m., just as Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo, 61, of East 145th Street, was walking in front of a deli located at 164 East 188th St., near Crescent Avenue, in Belmont when two disputing groups of gunmen began unleashing a hail of bullets. Soriano De-Perdomo was struck in the back and was bleeding profusely.

Responding officers from the 46th Precinct attempted to render aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived. Soriano De-Perdomo was whisked to Saint Barnabas Hospital where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

Deputy Inspector Erik Hernandez explained that the altercation between the two groups of men ended up in a standoff with multiple guns pointed at each other before shots were fired toward Grand Concourse where Soriano De-Perdomo was ultimately struck.

“We’re here again to address another act of senseless violence on the streets of this city. Mindless shootings with no thought or fear of the consequences. We know this incident tonight involves just a dispute among several men. We do not yet know what that dispute was about. But we do know that an innocent bystander lost her life,” Sewell said.

Police officials also shared that investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance, witnesses, and other evidence. The 46th Precinct has a Neighborhood Safety Team that is assisting with the investigation.

Sewell likewise added that they will be supplying additional resources to track down the shooters responsible.

“We are focusing all of our resources, putting additional manpower on the street, starting an initiative to be able to target the offenders and address the precursors to violence as well. So, we are absolutely focused on curbing the violence in the city and apprehending the offenders and who commit it,” Sewell said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.