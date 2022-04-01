Detectives are searching for the suspect involved in a Brooklyn shooting on Thursday night that left a 12-year-old boy dead.

Authorities said the youngster was with a 20-year-old woman in the driver’s seat and an 8-year-old girl in the backseat, eating dinner inside a parked Toyota at the corner of East 58th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush, when they were caught in a hail of gunfire that rang out at about 7:45 p.m. on March 31.

The female driver was struck multiple times and was whisked to Kings County Hospital where she underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. The 8-year-old girl was unharmed, police noted.

Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, the Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, revealed during a late-night press conference that the 12-year-old also suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Once again, I’m standing here before you to brief you on another senseless shooting. This time the shooting involved the death of a 12-year-old child,” Kemper said, pleading with the public to aid in the investigation by contacting the NYPD.

“We’re actually pleading for the public’s help and assistance in helping us solve this case. If anyone has any information in relation to this horrific incident. We urge you to call our Crime Stoppers Hotline,” Kemper implored.

The three victims lived in the area according to Kemper, and while the investigation is still in its preliminary stage, police are still trying to determine if their vehicle was the intended target.

Mayor Eric Adams joined police officials in the pouring rain on East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard to mourn the loss of life. Standing beneath an umbrella as rain cascaded around them, each official showcased their disdain over the heartbreaking attack that took the life of a child.

“A 12-year-old we lost sitting here eating. The question I continue to ask: What about the innocent people? What about people that are sitting in their cars and are shot and killed?” Mayor Adams asked. “When are we going to start fighting for the innocent people of this city? I’m going to do that and this police department is going to do that. We’re going to catch the shooter but as long as we have guns in a revolving door system, we’re going to continue to come to crime scenes like this. It’s time for it to stop. That’s why we’re here. We’re gonna do our job.”

Kemper and Detective Borough Brooklyn South Commanding Officer Deputy Chief Joseph Gulotta disclosed that the NYPD is seeking the public’s help searching for two black sedans they believe are connected to the incident. Police officials also stressed that the investigation is in its preliminary stages and there are numerous pieces of ballistics to examine.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.