‘Justice for Kade’: Families, Mayor Adams ask public for help in finding shooters that killed 12-year-old Brooklyn boy

Family of the 12-year-old boy Kade Lewin, who was shot and killed in a hail of gunfire in Brooklyn last week, pleaded with the public to help police find the perpetrators Monday.

The mom of the victim, Suzette, spoke through tears as she asked anyone with information on her child’s slaying to come forward.

“Please come forward. Please, please somebody say something. I’m asking for justice for Kade, please,” Lewin told reporters during a press conference with Mayor Eric Adams and officials on April 4.

Young Kade was eating dinner in a car with his aunt Jenna Ellis, 20, and an 8-year-old girl at E. 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush on March 31, when people in two dark-colored sedans nearby exchanged gunfire, according to police.

Kade was shot in the head and died, and Ellis caught six bullets and was rushed to Kings County Hospital, while the young girl was uninjured.

Ellis underwent surgery, but is expected to recover.

The criminals remain on the lam, and city officials and police sounded the call for New Yorkers to help locate them.

Ellis’s mother also asked her community in the central Brooklyn neighborhood to help find the killers, and to work to stem gun violence.

“This must be stopped. It could be anyone’s family,” Jennifer Jones Ellis said. “I didn’t know it would have been my family, nobody knows who is gonna be next.”

“Whatever you see, call the police, say something, because it is not the end. We just don’t know who is next,” she added. “We just don’t want it to be a next Kade.”

Mayor Adams echoed the sentiments, while holding up a pair of Kade’s shoes.

“Whose child is next? These could have been Jordan’s sneakers — my son,” Hizzoner said. “Jenna is still in the hospital with six bullets — six bullets — in that baby girl.”

He asked for any contributions to help the family to go to the Lisa S. Dozier funeral home.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the public can help by dialing the police hotline with any information on the shooters.

“Your NYPD is doing everything it can and knows how to do well to deter, and prevent, an apprehend those responsible but we need your help,” the top cop said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Contributions to help the families should go to www.lisadozierfuneralservice.com.