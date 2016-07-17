Off-duty cop in Williamsburg crash charged with manslaughter, DWI, NYPD says

The off-duty officer, Nicholas Batka, appeared under the influence, police said.

One person has died and three others were injured early Saturday morning, after an off-duty cop drove into them with a silver sport utility vehicle, the NYPD said.

The off-duty officer, Nicholas Batka, was at the wheel of the SUV about 3 a.m. when it went out of control, jumped a curb and hit a group of pedestrians near Bedford Avenue and North Eighth Street in Williamsburg, police said.

The NYPD said Batka was arrested after he refused to take a breath-analysis test. Batka appeared to be under the influence, police said.

He has been charged with a DWI and vehicular manslaughter, among other charges, police said. Batka posted $300,000 bail at his arraignment Saturday night, officials said.

Batka and the four pedestrians, a 21-year-old male, a 23-year-old female, a 22-year-old female and a 24-year-old male, were taken to local hospitals, cops said. The 21-year-old male victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The two female victims, and 24-year-old male, remain in stable condition, police said.