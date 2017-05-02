Off-duty MTA conductor fatally shot in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The 41-year-old woman was fatally shot about a block from her home, police said.

An off-duty MTA conductor and mother of six was fatally shot a block from her home in Brooklyn Monday night, police said.

Jacqueline Dicks, 41, was found shot in the head on Elton Street, near Cozine Avenue, in East New York at about 11:40 p.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dicks, who was wearing her MTA uniform, had just completed her shift on the N train line and had left the Ditmars Boulevard station before the shooting happened, officials said. She had been a conductor since June 2016, according to an MTA spokeswoman.

Dicks, known as Jackie to her family, lived on Elton Street, about a block from the site of the shooting, police said. She had three children, ages 4, 14 and 16, and three adult children in their late teens or early 20s, Harvey Dicks, one of Jackie’s four older brothers, said.

“She raised those children very well,” Harvey, 67, said, adding that he and his brothers were concerned about what will happen to them without their mother.

Harvey, who also works at the MTA, helped his sister apply for her job as a conductor.

“She was enjoying it,” he said.

MTA interim executive director Veronique Hakim described Jackie as a “valued member of New York City Transit.”

“Last night we lost one of our own to gun violence,” Hakim said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and will assist NYPD in any way possible.”

No arrests have been made in the investigation.