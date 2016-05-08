Osita Enweronye, Bronx man who tried to lure young girls in Pelham Gardens, arrested, the NYPD says

Osita Enweronye was arrested and charged with luring a child on Saturday, police said.

Police arrested a Bronx man on Saturday who they believe tried to lure a number of young girls, the NYPD said.

Osita Enweronye, 26, is accused of approaching three girls, two 12 years old and one 11 years old, within 15 minutes around 8 a.m. on May 4, 2016 in Pelham Gardens, the Bronx, police said.

Police said he approached each of the girls along Allerton Avenue between Eastchester Road and Kingsland Avenue. He told each girl to come with him, but each time, the girl fled and there were no reported injuries, cops said.

Enweronye is also accused of approaching a 13-year-old girl on April 8, 2016. Around 7:45 a.m., on Allerton Avenue and Westervelt Avenue, he grabbed the girl’s arm and told her to come with him, police said. She broke away from him and fled.

Cops said Enweronye has been charged with luring a child to commit a crime and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Attorney information for Enweronye was not immediately available.