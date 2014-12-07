Paul McCartney calls Lennon’s killer the “jerk of all jerks”

Monday is the 34th anniversary of Lennon’s murder outside the Dakota building.

Paul McCartney called John Lennon’s killer “the jerk of all jerks,” in an interview on British television over the weekend.

“It was just like, ‘This is just a jerk, this is not even a guy politically motivated, it’s just some total random thing,'” he said on the “Jonathan Ross Show.”

Monday is the 34th anniversary of Lennon’s murder by Mark David Chapman outside the Dakota building on West 72nd Street.

Chapman, 59, is serving a 20 years to life for the murder. He has been denied parole eight times since 2000.

McCartney, 72, called Lennon’s death shocking and it took him several days to really take in the news. McCartney said he happy that he and Lennon put aside their differences after the Beatles split up and were on friendly terms before the murder.

“For me it was so sad that I wasn’t going to see him again,” McCartney said.