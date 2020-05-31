Fires and fury: Peaceful protests devolve into another night of chaos in NYC

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Saturday’s protests over the George Floyd police-involved killing in Minneapolis earlier this week descended into chaos again in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Demonstrators have set fires across locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan, vandalized police vehicles and businesses along the way. Hundreds remain out in the streets. There have been numerous clashes between individuals and cops along the way.

Two NYPD vans were torched at the corner of East 13th Street and Broadway, just south of Union Square, where a peaceful demonstration was held earlier on May 30. One van exploded, sparking an NYPD response.

A pair of unknown individuals at the same location were seen smashing the windows of the nearby Santander Bank with a sledgehammer.

The NYPD commandeered two buses to haul away protesters arrested at the corner of East First Street and Bowery. Sources say as many as 16 were taken into custody there.

The trouble also continues on the other side of the river in Brooklyn, in areas not too far from Barclays Center, the site of Friday night’s chaotic protest.

Video surfaced on Twitter showing a police vehicle slowly driving through a crowd of people that attempted to stop it at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and St. Mark’s Avenue.

Another video shows another police vehicle in Brooklyn going through an intersection as protesters hurled garbage cans at it.

There were additional reports of bedlam near the corner of Bedford and Church Avenues, where people have been throwing bottles and bricks, and set various fires. Police have reportedly surrounded the entire neighborhood.

With reporting by Mark Hallum and Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech