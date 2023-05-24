Quantcast
Manhattan

SEE IT: Rain didn’t slow down the glamorous Dance Parade in the East Village with 10,000 performers

By Bob Krasner
Dancer in butterfly costume at the 2023 Dance Parade
Just another butterfly in the rain at the 2023 Dance Parade in the East Village
Photo by Bob Krasner

Sure, it rained on their parade. But a little moisture — okay, sometimes a lot — didn’t stop the annual Dance Parade’s approximately 10,000 participants from dancing in streets on their way to Tompkins Square Park from the 6th Avenue and 17th Street starting point.

There were over 130 different dance troupes participating in over 100 different styles. Ballroom, Salsa, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Asian, Afro-Caribbean, Belly Dance and Bhangra were just a few of the styles performed on May 20.

Despite the rain, the dancers had big smiles and plenty of energy as they stopped to perform their routines for the folks in the grandstand located on Astor Place. Sometimes covered in ponchos or armed with umbrellas, the dance troupes made the best of the 45 second time limit imposed on them by the organizers.

The Alison Cook Beatty Dance troupe making it look easyPhoto by Bob Krasner
One of the younger participants, a member of the Bombazo Dance CompanyPhoto by Bob Krasner
All over but the dancing……..at the end of the day folks were still having a blast at the north end of the parkPhoto by Bob Krasner
The Fusha Dance Company in the “Green Room”Photo by Bob Krasner
Photo by Bob Krasner
Jiao Li had a solo performance on the main stagePhoto by Bob Krasner

Once they entered the park, many of the groups lined up to perform onstage for the free festival to a crowd that was much smaller than in previous years, but very devoted to the art.

Partway through the 34 main stage performances, the organizers held a ceremony to honor this year’s Grand Marshalls: Ronald K. Brown, Elizabeth Streb and Natasha Diggs.

Dancers sometimes came off the stage to dance with audience members and dance lessons were offered in another section of the park.

It’s all about balance …… a belly dancer with Tandava ArtsPhoto by Bob Krasner
Safe saxPhoto by Bob Krasner
The NYC Hoop Troupe having a blastPhoto by Bob Krasner
Dancers Dreamzzz Dance StudioPhoto by Bob Krasner
Dancers from San Simon Sucre NYPhoto by Bob Krasner
The Findyhoppers featuring Brooklyn Swings DancingPhoto by Bob Krasner

While it would have been nice to have had a sunny day, one has to applaud everyone involved in this tremendous event — the organizers, the volunteers and especially the dancers, who had better things to do than worry about getting wet.

Check out danceparade.org for info and check out the Instagram at @danceparadenyc.

