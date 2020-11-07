SEE IT: New Yorkers celebrate Trump's imminent defeat with party in the Village | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DEAN MOSES AND ROBERT POZARYCKI

Since nobody else was making the call, they decided to do it themselves.

Hundreds of New Yorkers streamed into Washington Square Park on Friday night for a party-turned-protest that celebrated Joe Biden’s apparent victory in the 2020 presidential election — and President Trump’s imminent defeat.

The revelers, many of them young, flooded the Greenwich Village greenspace and danced the night away — social distancing and mask requirements apparently being damned.

The mood resembled a New Year’s Eve party, except this celebration comes after four years of protesting the Trump regime.

“We stand together and collectively dethrone a tyrant,” one protester shouted.

A portable sound system played celebratory songs as hundreds danced and sang with joy. But soon after, the crowd was on the move, head over to Tompkins Square Park in the East Village and beyond.

The festivities came to an end near Madison Square Park, where the crowd was met with a heavy police presence. However, unlike previous days, there were no major skirmishes between cops and protesters this time — as the crowd danced to the Cha Cha Slide and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” as officers looked on.