PHOTOS: Youth of NYC call for change during Children’s March on Upper East Side

Hundreds of parents and children took to the Upper East Side streets on Saturday calling for police reform and an end to racial injustice during the Black Lives Matter Children’s March.

The participants walked along Fifth Avenue and passed by Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence, calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to defund the NYPD while increasing funding for the Department of Education. Organizers also sought an end to the NYPD’s relationship with public schools.

Children produced their own signs and led chants as they walked through the streets. The march ended at Carl Schurz Park, across from Gracie Mansion, where a rally was held.

Check out some of the pictures from the rally below: