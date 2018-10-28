New Yorkers joined the nation in mourning the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre while fiercely pledging to fight hate and intolerance here and around the world.

“We will create a society of decency and respect no matter what it takes,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told members of the Bethel Gospel Assembly in East Harlem on Sunday morning — the first of several public events during the day that addressed the shooting that left 11 people dead and six injured.

He said the shooting was not reflective of the true values of the country and New York City.

“That’s not America to me. That’s not what we believe in. That’s not what we accept,” de Blasio told a packed auditorium.

On the Upper West Side, members of the city’s Jewish community gathered at the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue for a previously planned concert to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, when Nazis in Germany vandalized and destroyed more than 7,000 Jewish homes, businesses, and houses of worship and killed 91 Jews in 1938.

“[Kristallnacht] came to stand for the final shattering of Jewish existence in Germany,” said Rabbi Neal Borovitz. “In the aftermath of Kristallnacht, there were worldwide protests but no real action on the parts of the nations of the world”

“Once again the price of defending American’s right to own assault weapons has trumped the right to life. Once again we have another proof test that the cancer of anti-Semitism — 80 years after Kristallnacht — has not been eradicated,” Borovitz added.

De Blasio joined Cardinal Timothy Dolan and the Commission of Religious Leaders at Temple Emanu-El later in the afternoon.

“A violent attack on any human life is bad, horrible, awful, nauseating,” Dolan said. “A violent attack on people who are [in] prayer in a sanctuary that is characterized by peace and unity is worse. And a violent attack upon a people, the Jewish people, who have suffered for centuries, adds to the degradation and horror yesterday.”

Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis, said hate mongers were “greatly mistaken” if they thought violence would cause a divide.

“On the contrary, they brought us closer together,” he said. “We come here to say we will not stop living, we will not stop loving. ... We will continue with bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs and weddings, all the celebrations of life.”

While the NYPD cautioned there was no credible threat to New York City, the department deployed heavy weapons teams, including the Critical Response Command and the Strategic ResponseGroup, police said on Sunday morning.

“NYPD officers in every precinct throughout the city are visiting sensitive locations to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said on Saturday. “Thousands of officers, many of them active-shooter trained, are vigilant and patrolling our city."

Law enforcement officials said a heavily-armed man named Robert Bowers entered Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning and killed 11 as he spewed anti-Semitic statements.

Bowers, 46, was taken into custody after being wounded by police but left a horrific scene of carnage behind.

The victims ranged in age from 54 to 97. The deceased included a husband and wife and two brothers. The six injured included four police officers.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former NYPD officer, called on off-duty law enforcement officers to carry their handguns with them when going to their houses of worship, even if there are police officers stationed outside the buildings.

“I used to carry my gun all the time when I went to church,” said Adams, as he stood with members of the Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition, City Councilman Chaim Deutsch and other interfaith and elected officials outside Ohel Bais Ezra in Midwood to denounce the shootings. “If we have police officers standing in front of churches, we can’t say it's wrong for a police officers who’s off duty to be inside churches with a gun.”

Deutsch said the deadly shooting reminded him of the stories he heard from his father, who was a survivor of the Holocaust.

“This is not a swastika being spray-painted, this is not someone cursing at a Jew, this is murder,” said Deutsch.

Bowers was charged with 29 federal counts, including 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania. He was also charged with 36 counts by the Allegheny County District Attorney, including 11 counts of criminal homicide and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation.

Rabbi Jack Meyer, president of Misaskim, said the New York-based group sent a team to Pittsburgh to assist in the burial.

“According to the Jewish law, a body has to be buried in its entirety. So when somebody gets killed in such a manner, all the bodily fluid, any blood, any tissue has to go for burial,” he said. “We’re going to wipe up all the blood … anything that has to get buried according to Jewish law.”

He said they have been inside the synagogue to assess what needs to be done and will work with the forensic team that’s there.

And while Jewish law requires that a body be buried as soon as possible, he said: “In a situation where there is a homicide, the law of the land has to come first. They want to make sure these charges stick at the end of the day.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered flags on all state government buildings to be flown at half-staff from Monday through Sunday to honor victims from Pittsburgh as well as another deadly shooting at a supermarket in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.

"The hate in this country has reached a fever pitch and it is bubbling over into violence,” Cuomo said in a statement.