Playboy Hugh Hefner calls Cosby accusations “truly saddening”

Hugh Hefner called the latest accusations against longtime friend Bill Cosby “truly saddening” in a statement, USA Today reported over the weekend.

Cosby, known as America’s dad, has been mired with accusations of sexually misconduct from more than a dozen women. The latest woman to accuse him was Judy Huth, who said the 77-year-old Cosby attacked her at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1974 when she was 15, according to reports.

“Bill Cosby has been a good friend for many years and the mere thought of these allegations is truly saddening,” Hefner, 88, said in the statement. “I would never tolerate this kind of behavior, regardless of who was involved.”

Hefner’s Instagram page is littered with photos of Cosby from the 70s, including two in which the pair are celebrating Playboy’s 20-year anniversary in 1974. In July, Hefner posted several photos of himself and Cosby on “The Bill Cosby Show.”

“He will always be one of my dearest friends,” he wrote.