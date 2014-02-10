Police find two dead inside Brooklyn apartment

The NYPD yesterday identified a young couple found dead in a Crown Heights apartment Sunday night.

The deaths of 26-year-old Sara Boudreaux and 28-year-old Geoffrey Boos appeared to be drug related, an NYPD spokesman said. The bodies were fully clothed and there were no signs of forced entry, trauma or injuries, according to the spokesman. The medical examiner’s office will determine a cause of death.

Boudreaux and Boos were pronounced dead inside an apartment on Eastern Parkway between Troy and Schenectady avenues after police responded to a 911 call of a missing person Sunday.

Police found the body of Boudreaux on the bed and Boos on the bedroom floor.