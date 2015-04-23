Carl Smalls accused of pushing man into moving train at Penn Station

Police have identified the homeless man accused of pushing someone into a moving train at Penn Station earlier this week.

The man, 50-year-old Carl Smalls, was charged with assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct, for allegedly pushing 53-year-old Richard Gang into a moving northbound E train on Tuesday at about 10 a.m.

Gang then bounced off the train, injuring both of his arms, police said.

Smalls was awaiting a hospital evaluation on Thursday, a law enforcement official familiar with the case said.

Smalls has been arrested dozens of times dating back to 1985. His last arrest was in 2014 for hopping a turnstile.