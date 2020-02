The officer was arrested Friday and charged in Brooklyn.

An NYPD car is seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested Friday on assault charges after he allegedly punched his girlfriend, police said.

Dyshawn Pitt was “arrested for punching his girlfriend and damaging a TV stand,” police said.

Pitt was charged with assault and criminal mischief at the 79th Precinct in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

No other information about the alleged incident, including where it occured, has been released.