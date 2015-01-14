Police search for man who posed as FDA agent and raped woman who advertised a massage on Craigslist

Police are still searching for a man who posed as an Food & Drug Administration agent and raped a woman …

Police are still searching for a man who posed as an Food & Drug Administration agent and raped a woman in Brooklyn three months after he responded to a Craigslist ad for a massage.

The man met the 25-year-old woman at about 3:50 p.m. inside the Linden Motor Inn in Cypress Hills on Oct. 26, police said. But after the woman massaged him for 30 minutes, he identified himself as a police officer and showed her a gold and blue “FDA” badge.

He then raped her before stealing her cellphone and money and fleeing in a black C-Class Mercedes Benz, police said.