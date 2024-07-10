Cops search for perp from bloody Midtown bar brawl

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man across his face after an argument at a Midtown watering hole last month.

According to law enforcement sources, two men were involved in a verbal dispute at the Blue Ruin Bar, located at 538 Ninth Ave., on Friday, June 21, at around 3:30 a.m. Although it is not clear what the pair were arguing about, the dispute escalated, resulting in the suspect slamming the victim — a 24-year-old man — onto the ground, police said.

Recovering from the body slam, the victim stood up, and the fight continued. The perp then whipped out a pocket knife and slashed the 24-year-old in the face, authorities said.

Police from the Midtown South Precinct responded to a 911 call about the incident, but the perp fled the scene on foot, going eastbound on 40 Street before cops arrived.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

Police on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of the suspect. He is described as having a medium complexion and slim build. He is approximately 6 feet tall and has braids.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.