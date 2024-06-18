Slashing near Javits Center leaves man injured and perps at large

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly slashed a man multiple times near Manhattan’s Jacob Javits Center on June 10.

According to law enforcement sources, the pair of perps approached a 37-year-old man near 655 West 34th St. at approximately 1:42 a.m. Without saying a word, the suspects slashed the victim in the face and abdomen with an unknown metal object, police said.

The suspects fled on foot toward W. 37th Street before officers from the 10th Precinct arrived at the scene. EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in serious but stable condition.

Police are still investigating the motive for the attack, which was not immediately known, and whether the perps and victim knew each other.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police released on Monday photos and video of both suspects, who remain at large.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.