Police seeking identity of toddler left on Bronx street corner

He was found at the corner of East 141st Street and Rider Avenue.

UPDATE: The toddler’s mother Diana Paniagua, 29, of the Bronx was arrested and charged with child endangerment, police said Tuesday.

Police are seeking the identity of a toddler found alone on a Bronx corner at 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The boy, described as being 2-foot-2 and weighing 26 pounds with a Mohawk-style haircut, was found sitting in a blue stroller on the southeast corner of East 141st Street and Rider Avenue. The child, about 2 years old, was last seen being pushed in the stroller by a woman with black hair tied in a bun dressed in all black, according to the NYPD.

He’s in the custody of the Administration for Children Services after being taken to Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center for observation.