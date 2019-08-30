A shooting suspect in Queens was shot and killed by police officers early Friday morning, the NYPD said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, allegedly shot a 26-year-old man multiple times on Sutphin Boulevard, near Lakewood Avenue, in Jamaica at about 1:45 a.m., NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. The shooting victim was at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, he said.

Police officers reviewed surveillance footage of the shooting suspect and broadcast his description to canvassing officers, Monahan said.

About a half-hour later, plain-clothed officers in an unmarked vehicle saw a man fitting the suspect's description on 156th Street and 110th Avenue, about a half-mile from the shooting. The man saw the officers and started shooting at their vehicle, Monahan said. The officers then got out of the car and returned fire, hitting the man in the head.

There is a drone hovering over the spot in Queens where early this morning plainclothes NYPD from an anti-crime unit shot and killed someone pic.twitter.com/7JDWOeUiUg — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) Aug 242, 2019

The suspect was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting were taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for evaluation.