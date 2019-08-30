News Shooting suspect killed by police officers in Queens, NYPD says A gun was recovered after police fatally shot a suspect in Jamaica Friday morning, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated August 30, 2019 12:15 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A shooting suspect in Queens was shot and killed by police officers early Friday morning, the NYPD said. The suspect, who was not immediately identified, allegedly shot a 26-year-old man multiple times on Sutphin Boulevard, near Lakewood Avenue, in Jamaica at about 1:45 a.m., NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. The shooting victim was at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, he said. Police officers reviewed surveillance footage of the shooting suspect and broadcast his description to canvassing officers, Monahan said. About a half-hour later, plain-clothed officers in an unmarked vehicle saw a man fitting the suspect's description on 156th Street and 110th Avenue, about a half-mile from the shooting. The man saw the officers and started shooting at their vehicle, Monahan said. The officers then got out of the car and returned fire, hitting the man in the head. The suspect was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died. A handgun was recovered from the scene. The officers involved in the shooting were taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for evaluation. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.