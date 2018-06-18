New York politicians are joining a chorus of elected officials who are denouncing the Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented parents and children who are caught trying to enter the country illegally at the United States-Mexico border.

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their parents at the border between mid-April and the end of May. While parents are held in jail, their children are sent to separate detention facilities.

On Sunday, the same day that U.S. Customs and Border Protection released photos of children who were separated from their parents being kept in metal cages, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement condemning the policy.

“No parent should ever be forced apart from their child, and this administration’s inhumane treatment of families is a moral failing and a human tragedy,” Cuomo said in the statement.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer have also publicly denounced family separation.

President Donald Trump has defended his administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy, saying on Monday that he would not allow the U.S. to become a “migrant camp.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio, in an Op-Ed article published on CNN.com, called the policy “heartless” and “cynical.”

Scroll down for an inside look at the immigration processing center in McCallen, Texas.

U.S. Border Patrol agents conduct intake of those who've crossed the border illegally border at the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, on Sunday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents conduct intake of those who've crossed the border illegally border at the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, on Sunday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents conduct intake of those who've crossed the border illegally border at the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, on Sunday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents conduct intake of those who've crossed the border illegally border at the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, on Sunday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents conduct intake of those who've crossed the border illegally border at the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, on Sunday.