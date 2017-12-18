Immigrants plan to rally outside Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer’s New York City office on Tuesday to urge him to push harder for the passage of a clean Dream Act.

The members of several advocacy groups — including Make the Road, Center for Popular Democracy, New York Communities for Change and Working Families Party — will gather outside Schumer’s office in Manhattan, located at 780 Third Ave., at noon. They plan to deliver 250,000 signatures collected by Make the Road NY and Credo Action to show Schumer how many of his constituents support the legislation.

“As the U.S. Senate minority leader, Sen. Schumer has enormous leverage to make a clean Dream Act a reality as Congress negotiates the budget and end-of-year spending bills,” organizers said in an emailed statement on Monday.

After President Donald Trump announced his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children were made vulnerable to deportation risks.

Since then, immigrant advocates, including Schumer, have shown their support toward Congress passing legislation that will protect the young immigrants’ legal status in the country before their protections end in March.

If passed, the legislation will give young DACA enrollees, also known as Dreamers, the chance to apply for a green card. Green card holders will also be allowed to apply for citizenship after five years of residency in the country.

“Immigrant youth are counting on Schumer to deliver a Dream Act and block all attempts by Donald Trump and Congressional Republican leaders to use them as bargaining chips to pass anti-immigrant measures, such as building a southern border wall or appropriating billions of dollars to expand Trump’s deportation force,” rally organizers with Make the Road NY said in the emailed statement.