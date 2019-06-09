LATEST PAPER
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio nobody's favorite in Iowa survey released Sunday

Despite Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign efforts in

Despite Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign efforts in Iowa, a recent poll shows Democrats in the state prefer him over almost no one. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Mayor Bill de Blasio's recent weekend excursions to Iowa to bolster his bid for the Oval Office don't appear to be paying off, according to a poll released Sunday.

The mayor failed to receive a single response from prospective Iowa Democratic caucus voters when they were asked to name their top candidate in a survey conducted by The Des Moines Register, CNN and Mediacom by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines. De Blasio also received no second-choice nominations, although he did garner a nominal 6% for the "actively considering" category, according to the survey.

The only other name in the list of 23 contenders not to get a single top-nod from voters was Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida.

Former Vice President Joe Biden took the top spot in the list with 24% of voters, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, 16%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 15%.

The survey was conducted between June 2-5, and pollsters interviewed 600 registered Democratic Iowa voters who said they would participate in next year's caucus.

When asked about the poll by a NY1 reporter during a campaign stop in Iowa on Sunday, de Blasio said he wasn't worried and would continue to meet and greet potential voters.

Last month, the mayor received a 45% unfavorable rating among the Democratic candidates in a Quinnipiac University poll. 

Ivan Pereira

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

