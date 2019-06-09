Mayor Bill de Blasio's recent weekend excursions to Iowa to bolster his bid for the Oval Office don't appear to be paying off, according to a poll released Sunday.

The mayor failed to receive a single response from prospective Iowa Democratic caucus voters when they were asked to name their top candidate in a survey conducted by The Des Moines Register, CNN and Mediacom by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines. De Blasio also received no second-choice nominations, although he did garner a nominal 6% for the "actively considering" category, according to the survey.

The only other name in the list of 23 contenders not to get a single top-nod from voters was Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida.

Former Vice President Joe Biden took the top spot in the list with 24% of voters, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, 16%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 15%.

The survey was conducted between June 2-5, and pollsters interviewed 600 registered Democratic Iowa voters who said they would participate in next year's caucus.

When asked about the poll by a NY1 reporter during a campaign stop in Iowa on Sunday, de Blasio said he wasn't worried and would continue to meet and greet potential voters.

Last month, the mayor received a 45% unfavorable rating among the Democratic candidates in a Quinnipiac University poll.