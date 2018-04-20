LATEST PAPER
42° Good Morning
42° Good Morning
NewsPolitics

National School Walkout renews call for gun control on Columbine anniversary

Students in New York City will hold a rally in Washington Square Park.

Students at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in

Students at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside demonstrate against gun violence on March 14. Students nationwide held a second National School Walkout on Friday. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Students across the country are walking out of class to once again call for gun control on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting that killed 13 people.

In New York City, the students will gather in Washington Square Park at noon, according to the group NYC Says Enough. They are calling on Congress and state legislators to enact tougher gun laws.

The action comes just a month after the March for Our Lives, organized by the survivors of the deadly mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. Seventeen students and faculty were killed in the shooting.

Students also held a walkout on March 14, a month after the Parkland shooting.

Since the Columbine shooting, more than 187,000 students at at least 193 primary or secondary schools have experienced a shooting on campus during school hours, according to a Washington Post analysis.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden Which Democrat will run for president in 2020?
Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, spoke after appearing Stormy Daniels' attorney on Cohen
President Donald Trump recently tweeted about James Comey, Trump calls Western airstrikes on Syria 'perfectly executed'
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of L Bike Train to offer strength in numbers during shutdown