Students in New York City will hold a rally in Washington Square Park. Students at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside demonstrate against gun violence on March 14. Students nationwide held a second National School Walkout on Friday. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier By Nicole Brown Updated April 20, 2018 11:10 AM Students across the country are walking out of class to once again call for gun control on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting that killed 13 people. In New York City, the students will gather in Washington Square Park at noon, according to the group NYC Says Enough. They are calling on Congress and state legislators to enact tougher gun laws. The action comes just a month after the March for Our Lives, organized by the survivors of the deadly mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. Seventeen students and faculty were killed in the shooting. Students also held a walkout on March 14, a month after the Parkland shooting. Since the Columbine shooting, more than 187,000 students at at least 193 primary or secondary schools have experienced a shooting on campus during school hours, according to a Washington Post analysis. By Nicole Brown Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU's Washington Square News.