Legislation to restrict solitary confinement in prisons and jails was missing from the agendas of Albany lawmakers on Wednesday, the last day of the legislative session.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Luis R. Sepúlveda (D-Bronx) and Assemb. Jeffrion L. Aubry (D-Queens), has prompted activists to rally behind a cause, #HaltSolitary, which calls for more humane practices regarding the isolation of prisoners.

A spokesman for Sepúlveda said his office remains "optimistic" but declined to provide further comment. Aubry’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Supporters of the bill, including former prisoners held in solitary confinement, continued Wednesday with a hunger strikey, which they began on June 12.

Learn more below about the bill to restrict solitary confinement.

What’s in the bill?

The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act, known as the HALT bill, would limit a prisoner’s time in solitary confinement to 15 consecutive days. An alternative rehabilitative unit, where prisoners would be allowed a fixed amount of time out of their cells or units, would be provided for any period thereafter.

It would also cap the total number of days a prisoner can spend in isolation at 20 for every 60 days.

Certain practices would be banned, such as the isolation of pregnant women, the mentally or physically disabled, and inmates 21 years old or younger. Other groups would receive protections, like new mothers and those aged 55 and above.

What is the status of the HALT bill?

The bill has not seen any movement in months. The Senate progressed it to a third reading in January, days after the Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee voted in favor.

The Assembly Committee on Correction approved it in January and the Committee on Codes voted it through in March.

Is there any opposition to the bill?

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in an interview Monday with WNYC radio that the practices proposed in the bill would cost the state millions of dollars for the construction of new facilities in jails and prisons.

The bill has also drawn criticism from the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, which represents 18,000 active and retired correction officers who’ve served in jails around New York City, including Rikers Island. COBA president Elias Husamudeen issued a statement on Monday against the bill, saying the practices would “surely” increase assaults against officers and other inmates.