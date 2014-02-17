Powerball jackpot up to $400 million

Sunday’s drawing had nine $1 million winner, including one bought in NYC

The Powerball jackpot is up to $400 million and may go higher by Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the New York State Gaming Commission.

Saturday night’s drawing yielded nine $1 million winners, including one right here in NYC, from the Khandaker Newsstand at 50 Fulton St.

The current roll up, which began on Dec. 28, is the fifth jackpot of $400 million or more since New York State joined the powerball consortium in 2010, which now includes 43 states, Washington D.C. and the Virgin Islands. The jackpot has rolled over 15 times since late December, gathering more interest and drawing in players as the jackpot continues to swell.

Should a resident of New York City hit the jackpot alone, after tax winnings for the $400 million prize would amount to $141.9 million – almost $9 million less than an upstate resident would pocket.

To date, NY State has sold five jackpot-winning Powerball tickets.