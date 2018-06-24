LATEST PAPER
Pride parade NYC: Photos of the 2018 march through Manhattan

By amNY.com staff
Revelers of this year's Pride March on Sunday are celebrating their individuality in defiance.

More than 48,000 marchers and about 100 colorful floats are flowing down a new parade route, passing by the historic Stonewall Inn, while about 2 million spectators line the streets.

This year's theme, "Defiantly Different," is meant to be an "unflinching stance" in response to President Donald Trump's administration's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community, organizers say.

Scroll down to see what's going on at the march.

Revelers cheer on the marchers.
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur

Revelers cheer on the marchers.

Billie Jean King serving as the grand marshal
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur

Billie Jean King serving as the grand marshal of the parade.

Smiling faces line the sidelines at the parade.
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur

Smiling faces line the sidelines at the parade.

A participant is ready for the start of
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A participant is ready for the start of the 2018 NYC Pride March.

Motorcyclists prepare for the march.
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Motorcyclists prepare for the march.

This motorcyclist is keeping the theme in mind
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

This motorcyclist is keeping the theme in mind with a "Resist" poster.

One reveler skates to the march.
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

One reveler skates to the march.

Motorcyclists take off.
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Motorcyclists take off.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

"Peace" and "love" are their messages at Pride March.

A police officer at the start of the
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A police officer at the start of the parade prepares his motorcycle with a Pride flag in tact.

