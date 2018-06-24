News Pride parade NYC: Photos of the 2018 march through Manhattan By amNY.com staff Updated June 24, 2018 1:51 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Revelers of this year's Pride March on Sunday are celebrating their individuality in defiance. More than 48,000 marchers and about 100 colorful floats are flowing down a new parade route, passing by the historic Stonewall Inn, while about 2 million spectators line the streets. This year's theme, "Defiantly Different," is meant to be an "unflinching stance" in response to President Donald Trump's administration's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community, organizers say. Scroll down to see what's going on at the march. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur Revelers cheer on the marchers. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur Billie Jean King serving as the grand marshal of the parade. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur Smiling faces line the sidelines at the parade. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A participant is ready for the start of the 2018 NYC Pride March. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Motorcyclists prepare for the march. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert This motorcyclist is keeping the theme in mind with a "Resist" poster. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert One reveler skates to the march. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Motorcyclists take off. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert "Peace" and "love" are their messages at Pride March. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A police officer at the start of the parade prepares his motorcycle with a Pride flag in tact. By amNY.com staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Pride March through the yearsNew York Pride, from the 1970s forward. Pride March to offer bold message against anti-LGBTQ policiesTennis legend Billie Jean King will lead the marchers as one of four grand marshals. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.