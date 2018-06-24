Revelers of this year's Pride March on Sunday are celebrating their individuality in defiance.

More than 48,000 marchers and about 100 colorful floats are flowing down a new parade route, passing by the historic Stonewall Inn, while about 2 million spectators line the streets.

This year's theme, "Defiantly Different," is meant to be an "unflinching stance" in response to President Donald Trump's administration's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community, organizers say.

Revelers cheer on the marchers.

Billie Jean King serving as the grand marshal of the parade.

Smiling faces line the sidelines at the parade.

A participant is ready for the start of the 2018 NYC Pride March.

Motorcyclists prepare for the march.

This motorcyclist is keeping the theme in mind with a "Resist" poster.

One reveler skates to the march.

Motorcyclists take off.

"Peace" and "love" are their messages at Pride March.