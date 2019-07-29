Dog owners in Brooklyn soon will have a less ruff time finding an open space for their pups to roam.

The Prospect Park Alliance joined elected officials Monday to break ground on a 7,000-square-foot dog run located at the Parade Ground along Coney Island Avenue. Residents living in the neighborhoods of Kensington, Windsor Terrace, Ditmas Park, Flatbush and Midwood — which are home to about 20,000 dogs, according to the Alliance — have long lobbied for a dog-specific section of the park for years.

Their pleas were answered this year when the City Council and Borough President Eric Adams's office provided the $405,000 in funding for the dog run, which is slated to open next summer.

"As a dog parent myself, I look forward to having this great new space where dogs and neighbors can come to exercise and mingle," Prospect Park Alliance president Sue Donoghue said in a statement.

The dog run will be fenced in and include two separate sections: one for large dogs, and another for smaller dogs. The grounds will be made of "low maintenance, and durable" material with porous backing that allows rainwater and dog waste to flow through.

The grounds also will include an antimicrobial agent that reduces the need for detergents or deodorizers, according to the Alliance. The park will have plenty of amenities for puppy parents as well, including waste bins, benches made from recycled wood, and water fountains.

“The forward-thinking sustainable design features incorporated into this project should serve as a model for future parks projects going forward,” Adams said in a statement.