Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Politics

Public Advocate lights world’s largest menorah with message of unity on the second day of Hanukkah

By
0
comments
Posted on
Public Advocate Jumaane joins in the revelry after lighting the world’s largest menorah on Nov. 29.
Photo by Dean Moses

The second day of Hanukkah was celebrated Tuesday night with the lighting of the world’s largest menorah and a special message of unity from the public advocate.

The whopping 36-foot tall holiday structure is a Guinness Book of World Records-breaking nine-branched candelabrum currently erected within Manhattan’s Grand Army Plaza, just adjacent to Central Park on 59th Street and 5th Avenue.

The world’s largest menorah. Photo by Dean Moses

On Nov. 30 the iconic symbol of the Jewish holiday drew dozens of bundled-up New Yorkers to witness the ceremonial lighting. Excitedly awaiting the big moment, the crowd lifted their phones in order to capture the religious experience while others simply rubbed their hands together in an effort to stay warm.

Spectators were in awe of the enormous menorah. Photo by Dean Moses

“Today there are 15,000 Menorahs like this all over the world, 15,000 public Menorahs all over the world and they have lit up the skies with the light of Hanukkah,” Rabbi Shmuel Butman told the crowd from high above them inside a cherry picker.

Joining the rabbi, albeit somewhat cautious of the height, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams used a blow touch to commence the ceremony by igniting the Shamash, the centermost candle. Onlookers gave the elected official a round of applause before dancing to transnational music.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams used a blow torch to light the second candle for Hanukkah. Photo by Dean Moses
New Yorkers held hands as they watched the lighting of the second candle. Photo by Dean Moses

Last year, the organization was forced to be celebrated through social distancing due to COVID-19, but with vaccines now widely available, attendees felt more comfortable to take one another by the arms and letting loose with the Hora dance.

While the affair was important to Public Advocate Williams due to its religious significance, he also hoped he could highlight the issue of anti-Semitism that still plagues the city.

Unity was the message of the night. Photo by Dean Moses

“At this time, in particular, there is a rise in hate crimes, including the rise in Semitism. It’s always important, even more important, to come out and celebrate as the second highest ranking, elected official city,” Williams told amNewYork Metro. “I am hoping we get to a point where we don’t have to keep pushing this message of unity. Sadly we do. I’m hoping at some point it just sinks in. How much more similar we are far outweighs the minor differences. But you know this time of year is a great time we had so many people celebrating so many different things. Hopefully they can help our community at a time or we seem to be drifting apart.”

Williams then joined the dance himself, waving and circling in the Menorah’s glow.

Attendees danced with each other. Photo by Dean Moses
Attendees smiled and waved in excitement. Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC