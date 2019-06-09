This year’s National Puerto Rican Day parade was a sunny one with thousands of revelers lined up and marching down Fifth Avenue.

In its 62nd year, the parade honored singer, actor and philanthropist Ricky Martin as Grand Marshal, in part for the work of his eponymous nonprofit, the Ricky Martin Foundation, which aims to combat human trafficking. Other honorees included La India, known as “La Princesa de la Salsa,” musician and "Feliz Navidad" songwriter José Feliciano, golfer Chi-Chi Rodríguez — the first Puerto Rican inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame — champion boxer and MMA fighter Amanda Serrano and transgender actress Mj Rodriguez, who stars in the FX series “Pose.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. said last week that the parade offers another chance to send a message to the federal government, as well as the Democratic candidates vying for their party’s nomination, that Puerto Rico “needs to be part of the conversation."

Scroll down to see scenes from the parade.

Grand Marshall Ricky Martin waves to spectators lining Manhattan's Fifth Avenue during the 2019 Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday.

A large Puerto Rican flag is carried down Fifth Avenue.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes pictures with spectators lining Fifth Avenue during the 2019 Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Crowds line Fifth Avenue waving flags and cheering.

A person wears oversized sunglasses with a frame in the shape of Puerto Rican flags.

Participants dance along Fifth Avenue in colorful garb.

The parade is in its 62nd year and is celebrating the creativity and diversity of thought in Puerto Rico and across the diaspora, according to the parade organizers.

A paradegoer flaunts his festive regalia.

A person plays a drum as he marches down Fifth Avenue.

Flags wave on Fifth Avenue.