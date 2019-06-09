News Puerto Rico celebrated with festive parade down Fifth Ave. By amNewYork Updated June 9, 2019 5:03 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email This year’s National Puerto Rican Day parade was a sunny one with thousands of revelers lined up and marching down Fifth Avenue. In its 62nd year, the parade honored singer, actor and philanthropist Ricky Martin as Grand Marshal, in part for the work of his eponymous nonprofit, the Ricky Martin Foundation, which aims to combat human trafficking. Other honorees included La India, known as “La Princesa de la Salsa,” musician and "Feliz Navidad" songwriter José Feliciano, golfer Chi-Chi Rodríguez — the first Puerto Rican inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame — champion boxer and MMA fighter Amanda Serrano and transgender actress Mj Rodriguez, who stars in the FX series “Pose. Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. said last week that the parade offers another chance to send a message to the federal government, as well as the Democratic candidates vying for their party’s nomination, that Puerto Rico “needs to be part of the conversation." Scroll down to see scenes from the parade. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Grand Marshall Ricky Martin waves to spectators lining Manhattan's Fifth Avenue during the 2019 Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A large Puerto Rican flag is carried down Fifth Avenue. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes pictures with spectators lining Fifth Avenue during the 2019 Puerto Rican Day Parade. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Crowds line Fifth Avenue waving flags and cheering. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A person wears oversized sunglasses with a frame in the shape of Puerto Rican flags. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Participants dance along Fifth Avenue in colorful garb. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert The parade is in its 62nd year and is celebrating the creativity and diversity of thought in Puerto Rico and across the diaspora, according to the parade organizers. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A paradegoer flaunts his festive regalia. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A person plays a drum as he marches down Fifth Avenue. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Flags wave on Fifth Avenue. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reaches out to spectators lining Fifth Avenue. By amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Pride shows in Puerto Rican Day ParadeThousands of people lined Fifth Avenue as marching bands and floats made their way from 43rd to 79th streets, passing iconic sites. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.