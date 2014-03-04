Q&A with Warren Haynes about the Allman Brothers Band’s final run at the Beacon

A 25-year tradition at the Beacon Theatre comes to an end.

For the last 25 years, The Allman Brothers Band’s residency at the Beacon Theatre has been as much a part of springtime in New York as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade or sneaking out of work to watch the NCAA Tournament.

This year’s 14-concert run will mark the last of the more than 220 times the band has played the Beacon, as the Allmans have announced they’ll stop touring when guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks leave the band at the end of 2014.

amNewYork spoke with Haynes.

What made you decide to leave the Allmans?

It’s something the whole band has been talking about for several years: making our 45th anniversary the last year. Derek and I have been making plans based on those discussions. It seems like a good time to go out on a high note.

Do you have any surprises in store for this last Beacon run?

It happens organically. I have a feeling there’ll be a lot of fun moments and great guests, but it’s not planned way in advance.

Do you have a favorite memory from all the Beacon shows?

The 40th anniversary run was pretty awesome. There were a lot of wonderful guests and magical collaborations. ? But the Beacon has been full of highlights. A lot of our best shows have happened there.

What is it about that place that is so special?

The audience at the Beacon is over the top. The energy level is really wonderful. The original members of the Allman Brothers think it’s very similar vibe-wise to the old Fillmore East. You know when you walk in there that you’re gonna have a fun night.

What’s next for you?

[My band] Gov’t Mule has a record that has only been out for four months. We’ll be touring on that for a long time. I’ll continue to record and tour with them, solo and on other projects I have in the works. I feel great about all the music going on in my life.