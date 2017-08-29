Queens building with Nazi, Confederate posters to be investigated, commission says

The Sunnyside condo building where Nazi and Confederate imagery decorate the lobby will be the subject of a human rights investigation, officials said Tuesday.

The lobby of the building, at 47-55 39th Place, has a strange assortment of posters that includes images of swastikas, a picture of Adolf Hitler and a drawing of a man dancing in blackface, along with pictures of Martin Luther King, Jr., George Washington and President Donald Trump.

Residents who have complained about the posters have gotten Trump campaign stickers slapped on their doors by the property manager, Neal Milano, according to City Council Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer.

“These tenants are living in terror,” he said in a statement. “After seeing this lobby first-hand and spending several days with these tenants, I can say without a doubt that they are rightly terrified.”

In response to the complaints, the city’s Commission on Human Rights announced its investigation into tenant harassment at the building at a news conference Tuesday, spokesman Seth Hoy said.

“Discrimination and harassment will not be tolerated in New York City and the NYC Commission on Human Rights is cracking down on anyone who thinks they are above the law,” said Hollis V. Pfitsch, the deputy commissioner of the commission’s law enforcement bureau.

With Lisa Colangelo