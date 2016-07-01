Queens hit-and-run crash kills woman, injures 3 others, NYPD says

A 21-year-old female pedestrian was killed after the vehicle jumped the curb on Thursday, police said.

A Queens hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian dead and three others injured on Thursday, June 30, 2016, the NYPD said. Police said they arrested Irene Lee, 56, in connection with the crash. Photo Credit: Lindsay Lohan via Instagram

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Queens that killed a pedestrian and injured a bicyclist and two other drivers, the NYPD said.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Horace Harding Expressway service road and Junction Boulevard, according to police.

The NYPD said the driver of a black Porsche, identified as 56-year-old Irene Lee, was speeding westbound on Horace Harding Expressway service road when she lost control and jumped the curb. The vehicle slammed into a tree before hitting a pedestrian and a bicyclist, police said.

The Porsche then continued into the southbound lane of Junction Boulevard, police said, and hit two other vehicles – a Mini Cooper and a Toyota Camry – that were sitting at a red light.

When the Porsche finally came to a stop, police said the driver took off on foot, heading north on Junction Boulevard.

Police said EMS personnel rushed the pedestrian, a 21-year woman who suffered head trauma, to Elmhurst Hospital Center where she later died.

The bicyclist, a 26-year-old woman, suffered head and shoulder pain and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center for treatment, police said. The 46-year-old male driver of the Mini Cooper was also taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center with minor injures, the NYPD said.

The driver of the Camry was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

On Friday, police charged Lee, of Queens, with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. Lee also received a traffic violation of disobeying a steady red light, police said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified the suspect as a male; the correct gender of the suspect is female.