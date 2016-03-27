Queens man, 88, dies in East Elmhurst fire, police say

The man was found unconscious with severe burns on the home’s first floor, police said.

About 60 firefighters responded to a home in Queens early Sunday morning, the FDNY said. An 88-year-old man died in the fire, police said. Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Classics/Sam Emerson

An 88-year-old man died in a fire early Sunday morning in Queens, police said.

Firefighters received a call just after 4:30 a.m., and about 60 firefighters responded to the man’s home on 87th Street in East Elmhurst, the FDNY said.

The man was found unconscious with severe burns on the home’s first floor, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, cops said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The FDNY and NYPD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.