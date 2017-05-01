Queens man slashed with meat cleaver by home invader, NYPD says

Two men returned to their Queens home to find three intruders, police said.

A man had to get more than 100 stitches to his face and head and have his thumb reattached after he was attacked by an intruder with a meat cleaver in his Queens home, police said.

The 59-year-old man and a 62-year-old man returned to their home on 116th Street, near Farmers Boulevard, on Sunday, April 23, at about 1:20 p.m. to find three armed men. The victims had been coming home after buying groceries, cops said.

The 59-year-old confronted the suspects, one of whom attacked him with a meat cleaver, cutting off his thumb and slashing his face, police said. One of the other suspects was armed with a gun and the third had several knives.

The 62-year-old man was able to flee the location, which caused the suspects to flee as well, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Police released surveillance images of one of the suspects on Sunday, April 30.