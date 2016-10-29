Queens police-involved shooting wounds armed man in Jamaica, NYPD says

Two cops fired at the armed man, striking him in the leg, the NYPD said.

Police shot and wounded an armed man with what police called an “extensive arrest history” inside a Queens housing development on Friday night, the NYPD said.

Assistant Chief David Barrere, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, said that a plainclothes lieutenant and a police officer were patrolling the Baisley Park Houses on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica at 9:20 p.m. when they saw a man with a gun.

The two cops fired at the man, identified as Jamel Ethridge, 38, striking him once in the leg, Barrere said. Ethridge was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he’s reported in stable condition.

The officers weren’t injured but were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Ethridge has previous arrests for attempted murder and criminal possession of a firearm, the NPYD said. Cops recovered a 9 mm gun, police said.

On Saturday, Ethridge was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and menacing.

The NYPD Force Investigation Division will investigate the shooting, police said.