Queens cops seek suspect who stabbed man who refused to give him a cigarette

Cops in Queens are looking for the brute who stabbed a man inside his vehicle last week after the victim refused to give his attacker a cigarette.

The NYPD released images Monday night of the suspect wanted for the bloody assault at the corner of 148th Street and Lowe Court in Jamaica at about 10:49 a.m. on Oct. 23.

According to police sources, the victim, a 43-year-old man, sat in his parked car at the location moments after dropping off a loved one for an appointment when the perpetrator approached and asked him for a cigarette.

When the victim declined the request, cops said, the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the motorist in the face and throughout the body.

Following the bloody episode, authorities said, the brute fled eastbound on Lowe Court.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to the incident. The victim sought treatment at Jamaica Hospital for his wounds, which were not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a checkered shirt, black shorts, and sandals. Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.