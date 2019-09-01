Police are searching for a man who slashed a woman in the face while she entered a strip club in Queens on Wednesday.

At 10:33 p.m., a 27-year-old woman got out of a car and was on her way into the Privileged Gentleman’s Club at 49-14 Queens Blvd. in Woodside when an unknown man approached her from behind and slashed the right side of her face with a sharp object, police said.

The man fled and the woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for medical attention.

The suspect is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)