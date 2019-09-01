News Woman slashed in face outside of Queens strip club, police say The suspect approached her from behind as she entered the club, police said. Police are looking for a man who cut a woman on her face as she was entering a Queens strip club. Photo Credit: NYPD By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com September 1, 2019 12:05 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police are searching for a man who slashed a woman in the face while she entered a strip club in Queens on Wednesday. At 10:33 p.m., a 27-year-old woman got out of a car and was on her way into the Privileged Gentleman’s Club at 49-14 Queens Blvd. in Woodside when an unknown man approached her from behind and slashed the right side of her face with a sharp object, police said. The man fled and the woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for medical attention. The suspect is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police said. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.