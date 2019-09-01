LATEST PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
69° Good Afternoon
News

Woman slashed in face outside of Queens strip club, police say

The suspect approached her from behind as she entered the club, police said.

Police are looking for a man who cut

Police are looking for a man who cut a woman on her face as she was entering a Queens strip club. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

Police are searching for a man who slashed a woman in the face while she entered a strip club in Queens on Wednesday.

At 10:33 p.m., a 27-year-old woman got out of a car and was on her way into the Privileged Gentleman’s Club at 49-14 Queens Blvd. in Woodside when an unknown man approached her from behind and slashed the right side of her face with a sharp object, police said.

The man fled and the woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for medical attention.

The suspect is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Ruth Bader Ginsburg turned 86 on March 15, 7 fast facts about Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Hundreds of bicycle riders joined a caravan from Grieving New Yorkers ride and rally in memory of cyclist Jose Alzorriz
The GoTopless Day Parade on Sunday brought out New Yorkers celebrate right to bare breasts on GoTopless Day
The NYPD and Eric Garner's family on Thursday Reaction to police supervisor losing 20 vacation days over Garner death
Lawyers with Jeff Anderson & Associates, who are 7 sex abuse suits filed against Boy Scouts in NYC
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo launched a statewide survey Check out NY state's potential license plates