Two more men were arrested Thursday in connection to the fatal gang-related shooting on a Queens subway platform earlier this month, police said.

Tito Martinez-Alvarenga, 19, and Victor Lopez, 20, face charges of murder, gang assault, kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon, in the Feb. 3 killing of Abel Mosso, 20, at the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue 7 train station, according to police.

Mosso, an alleged member of the 18th Street gang, was seen in a video from another commuter wrestling on the platform with several other men on the platform before one of the men, 26-year-old Ramiro Gutierrez, stands up holding a gun. Gutierrez fired at least three shots, striking Mosso in the head, police said.

Gutierrez, who is believed to be an MS-13 member, was arrested days after the incident.

It was not immediately clear if police would make additional arrests, but the investigation was ongoing.