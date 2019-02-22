News 2 men arrested in fatal MS-13 shooting on Queens subway platform, NYPD says The victim was an alleged member of the 18th Street gang, police said. After the gang-related shooting on a Queens subway platform on Feb. 3, police have arrested three men. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated February 22, 2019 9:19 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Two more men were arrested Thursday in connection to the fatal gang-related shooting on a Queens subway platform earlier this month, police said. Tito Martinez-Alvarenga, 19, and Victor Lopez, 20, face charges of murder, gang assault, kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon, in the Feb. 3 killing of Abel Mosso, 20, at the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue 7 train station, according to police. Mosso, an alleged member of the 18th Street gang, was seen in a video from another commuter wrestling on the platform with several other men on the platform before one of the men, 26-year-old Ramiro Gutierrez, stands up holding a gun. Gutierrez fired at least three shots, striking Mosso in the head, police said. Gutierrez, who is believed to be an MS-13 member, was arrested days after the incident. It was not immediately clear if police would make additional arrests, but the investigation was ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Men sought in fatal shooting on subway platform: CopsA gang member was charged with murder, but police are still looking for men involved in the fight. Gang dispute to blame for fatal subway shooting: NYPDThe argument between at least one MS-13 member and an 18th Street gang member started on a 7 train, police said. Man fatally shot on Queens subway platform: NYPDPolice were searching for two suspects. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.