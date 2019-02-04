LATEST PAPER
57° Good Evening
57° Good Evening
News

Suspect in fatal Queens subway shooting affiliated with MS-13: NYPD

The 20-year-old man shot in the head on a southbound 7 train platform in Elmhurst was linked to the 18th street gang.

Police investigate the scene Monday where 20-year-old

Police investigate the scene Monday where  20-year-old Abel Mosso was shot and killed on the elevated subway platform of the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue train station. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Alison Fox and Ivan Pereira alison.fox@amny.com, ivan.pereira@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

A 26-year-old man who police said is affiliated with MS-13 was taken into custody Monday, a day after another man was fatally shot on a Queens subway platform, police said.

The 20-year-old victim, Abel Mosso, was shot in the head while on the southbound platform of the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station of the No. 7 line just before 12:45 p.m. on Sunday. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Monday the incident started as a fight between the victim, who was affiliated with the 18th street gang, and at least two other men on the train. The fight then spilled onto the platform when the train pulled into the 90th Street station, 

Shortly after, according to NYPD Transit Chief Edward Delatorre, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired at least three shots, striking the victim several times. Shea said five to eight shots were fired, but that police did not recover a gun or shell casings on the platform.

"The fastest way to get the NYPD's attention is with an incident like this," Shea said, speaking at police headquarters on Monday, adding that the department has seen several MS-13-related incidents in Queens. "There are some gangs that have historical beefs. We have seen some violence with regards to this gang, but nothing like this in the middle of the day."

Shea said investigators were looking for a second person of interest.

"It is certainly troubling — whether you are in 1980, 1990, or 2019, this type of incident is troubling," Shea said. "This incident is an aberration ... Gang incidents within transit [are] extremely rare."

MTA Chief External Affairs Officer Max Young said in a statement the agency was cooperating with the NYPD's investigation. 

"This incident is beyond horrifying," he said, adding: "While our system and the city are safer than ever before, we have zero tolerance for any violence on our subways and buses, and the safety of our customers and employees will always be our number one priority.”

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

On Feb. 1, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential run
On Sunday, about 3,000 Jewish Orthodox women gathered How to feed 3,000 hungry Jewish Orthodox women in 1 night
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. greets supporters Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, in photos
Women came together on Saturday to protest injustice 2019 Women’s March in Manhattan
A couple stroll on the snow-covered promenade on Scenes from the winter wonderland
Liz Glazer, director of the New York City How NYC wants marijuana to be legalized