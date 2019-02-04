A 26-year-old man who police said is affiliated with MS-13 was taken into custody Monday, a day after another man was fatally shot on a Queens subway platform, police said.

The 20-year-old victim, Abel Mosso, was shot in the head while on the southbound platform of the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station of the No. 7 line just before 12:45 p.m. on Sunday. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Monday the incident started as a fight between the victim, who was affiliated with the 18th street gang, and at least two other men on the train. The fight then spilled onto the platform when the train pulled into the 90th Street station,

Shortly after, according to NYPD Transit Chief Edward Delatorre, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired at least three shots, striking the victim several times. Shea said five to eight shots were fired, but that police did not recover a gun or shell casings on the platform.

"The fastest way to get the NYPD's attention is with an incident like this," Shea said, speaking at police headquarters on Monday, adding that the department has seen several MS-13-related incidents in Queens. "There are some gangs that have historical beefs. We have seen some violence with regards to this gang, but nothing like this in the middle of the day."

Shea said investigators were looking for a second person of interest.

"It is certainly troubling — whether you are in 1980, 1990, or 2019, this type of incident is troubling," Shea said. "This incident is an aberration ... Gang incidents within transit [are] extremely rare."

MTA Chief External Affairs Officer Max Young said in a statement the agency was cooperating with the NYPD's investigation.

"This incident is beyond horrifying," he said, adding: "While our system and the city are safer than ever before, we have zero tolerance for any violence on our subways and buses, and the safety of our customers and employees will always be our number one priority.”